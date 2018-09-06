МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, September 06, 2018, 

Two annexes for intensive construction of Kicevo-Ohrid motorway

Thursday, September 06, 2018  12:50 PM

Two annexes for intensive construction of Kicevo-Ohrid motorway

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government adopted Thursday an annex to the agreement for construction of the Kicevo-Ohrid motorway with Chinese company "Sinohydro".

The annex enables the unfreezing of EUR 205 million for the project, resulting in intensive construction works and payment of domestic companies hired as sub-contractors.

A second annex to be concluded in October will establish the prices for additional works that are required to unblock the project, which was in standstill due to problems in planning, improper geo-mechanical testing, unresolved land expropriation.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said after today's Government session that the annex would mark the beginning of the problem's solution.

Vice Premier Angjusev expects intensive works on the 57km-long motorway section in September, October and during the winter, if weather conditions allow for it.

Minister Sugareski said the EUR 205 million would be used for continuation of the construction works, as well as payments to the hired companies.

The motorway's construction was launched in February 2014 and was set to cost about EUR 400 million. The deadline for its completion has been extended to mid-2021. ik/12:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top