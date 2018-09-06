Street near Skopje stadium to be named after Norwegian diplomat Thorvald Stoltenberg

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The street linking the Skopje City Park, the main stadium and the Vardar river bank will be named after Norwegian diplomat Thorvald Stoltenberg, honoring his selfless support after the 1963 Skopje earthquake.

An event was held Thursday on this occasion, in the attendance of Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is Thorvald Stoltenberg's son.

"In the year when we are observing the 55. anniversary from the devastating earthquake, we said goodbye to Skopje's great friend and honorary citizen, Thorvald Stoltenberg. His credits for Skopje's recovery after the quake are enormous. Skopje citizens remember him after the construction of the children's hospital in Kozle, a donation of the kingdoms of Norway and Sweden, the Norwegian prefabricated houses in Taftalidze settlement, as well as coordination of aid from the Norwegian Red Cross in the first days after the earthquake," said Mayor Silegov.

According to him, Thorvald Stoltenberg has done a lot for Skopje and its citizens, but the most important are the bridges of friendship between Macedonia and Norway, build from solidarity and humanity.

"That is why I give this plate to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, so that he knows what his father has done for this city, never to be forgotten," stressed Silegov.

The NATO chief thanked Mayor Silegov for the initiative and was pleased that Skopje and its citizens remember his father's efforts in the post-quake recovery.

"Skopje had a special place in my father's heart. He was honored to be named the city's honorary citizen and I am sure he would have been pleased to know that a street in Skopje has been named after him," underlined Stoltenberg. ik/13:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.