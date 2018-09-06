МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, September 06, 2018, 

Stoltenberg meets Xhaferi, coordinators of MP groups

Thursday, September 06, 2018  1:36 PM

Stoltenberg meets Xhaferi, coordinators of MP groups

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met Thursday with Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, accompanied by coordinators of MP groups.

Xhaferi thanked Stoltenberg for his personal engagement and support to the Republic of Macedonia in obtaining the invitation for full-fledged NATO membership at the July summit in Brussels, the Speaker's Office said in a press release.

He said Macedonia is committed to reforms through the annual Membership Action Plans and the Strategic Defense Review, which should result in the army's modernization. There is constructive dialogue with neighbors and settlement of open issues, as a prerequisite for individual progress and regional stability.

Xhaferi expressed hope that the referendum will be a success, expecting citizens to confirm their commitment to EU and NATO membership, because the vote is seen as a roadmap to the future, not a look back to the past.

Stoltenberg welcomed the signing of the name agreement with Greece and highlighted NATO's support in the reform process. He said the process should be finalized by ratification of the accession protocol by all 29 Alliance member-states, once the name agreement is implemented.

He said the Alliance does not force any country to join, will respect the sovereign decision of citizens at the referendum, be it positive or negative, but added that NATO accession yields benefits for citizens, not only from a security standpoint, but also through economic prosperity and long-term social stability, reads the press release. ik/13:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
9/6/2018 1:57:38 PM Mickoski meets Stoltenberg, says VMRO-DPMNE supports NATO, EU accession
9/6/2018 11:26:20 AM NATO and EU not alibi for poor agreement, Ivanov tells Stoltenberg
7/30/2018 3:49:53 PM UK Ambassador Galloway affirms her country's support of Macedonia's bid to join EU, NATO
6/29/2018 4:10:59 PM Speaker Xhaferi meets Kosovo MP Balje
5/26/2018 3:20:29 PM Xhaferi attends 15th Southeast European Meeting in Tirana

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top