Stoltenberg: Citizens to decide, NATO expects you as 30. member

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - I value the partnership with your country. You will have a referendum in a few weeks deciding whether to join the international community. It is up to the citizens to decide, we are prepared to welcome you as the 30. member of the Alliance, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.

Stoltenberg and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska attended an exercise of the Special Operations Regiment in Ilinden army barracks.

"Your country has well-trained troops who are prepared to take part in difficult operations. Members of your army have taken part in NATO-led missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places, which shows that you have an army that contributes to international security," said Stoltenberg.

Minister Sekerinska said 4,000 Macedonian Army (ARM) members have taken part in different NATO missions thus far.

"This is a partnership we can count on. NATO was here to offer help when we needed it the most," added Sekerinska.

According to her, ARM's participation in international missions was an additional argument benefiting Macedonia's NATO accession.

"I would like to pay tribute to all ARM members, they were the silent diplomat in our NATO membership efforts," underlined Sekerinska. ik/13:48

