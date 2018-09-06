Stoltenberg: Citizens to decide, NATO expects you as 30. member
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:50 PM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - I value the partnership with your country. You will have a referendum in a few weeks deciding whether to join the international community. It is up to the citizens to decide, we are prepared to welcome you as the 30. member of the Alliance, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.
Stoltenberg and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska attended an exercise of the Special Operations Regiment in Ilinden army barracks.
"Your country has well-trained troops who are prepared to take part in difficult operations. Members of your army have taken part in NATO-led missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places, which shows that you have an army that contributes to international security," said Stoltenberg.
Minister Sekerinska said 4,000 Macedonian Army (ARM) members have taken part in different NATO missions thus far.
"This is a partnership we can count on. NATO was here to offer help when we needed it the most," added Sekerinska.
According to her, ARM's participation in international missions was an additional argument benefiting Macedonia's NATO accession.
"I would like to pay tribute to all ARM members, they were the silent diplomat in our NATO membership efforts," underlined Sekerinska. ik/13:48
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:57 PM | Mike Pence denies he wrote 'gutless' anonymous editorial
US Vice-President Mike Pence has dismissed speculation he is the author of a damning anonymous edito...
- 4:10 PM | Trump to Ivanov: Prespa Agreement paves way for Macedonia’s NATO, EU membership
The historic Prespa Agreement resolves the long-standing name issue with Greece and paves the way fo...
- 3:50 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO door is open, but only people can decide to walk through it
In a few weeks’ time, Macedonia will hold a referendum on the name agreement, so I encourage voters ...
- 3:01 PM | Zaev - Asselborn: The success of the referendum will ensure NATO, EU integration
"We're waiting for you to join us in the EU and NATO," said Minister of Foreign and European Affairs...
- 2:09 PM | Osmani - Asselborn: The solution is to look to the future
Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn is visiting Skopje ahead of one of the great...