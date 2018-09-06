МИА Лого
Thursday, September 06, 2018, 

Thursday, September 06, 2018  1:57 PM

Mickoski meets Stoltenberg, says VMRO-DPMNE supports NATO, EU accession

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE supports Macedonia's NATO and EU accession because it is in the country's strategic interest, party leader Hristijan Mickoski told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting on Thursday.

Mickoski said the agreement with Greece is unacceptable for VMRO-DPMNE, the party said in a press release.

VMRO-DPMNE is finishing its broad consultation process and the party's executive and central committee will hold a session next week regarding its position over the referendum. ik/13:56

###

