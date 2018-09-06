Osmani - Asselborn: The solution is to look to the future

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) – Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn is visiting Skopje ahead of one of the greatest, most significant, and most complex challenges Macedonia is about to face – the referendum on Sept. 30 and the implementation of the Prespa Deal that removes the so far insurmountable impediment to Macedonia becoming an EU and NATO member, said Thursday Vice-premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani after meeting FM Asselborn.

"He's here to encourage all citizens of Macedonia," Osmani said, "and to show that the EU and our international friends are here to help us along towards better, more secure living conditions for everyone."

FM Asselborn urged citizens to take responsibility for their own future.

"If you dwell on the past," Asselborn said, "you won't find a solution. The solution is to look to the future. The people need to stand together. That's why the referendum on Sept. 30 is so important. It's about choosing your country's future."

FM Asselborn also noted that all countries in the region were looking forward to a positive outcome.



"It's not about the name," he said, "but about the EU's view of this region. Now the doors to NATO and the EU are open. Both sides need to fulfill the conditions, of course, but you can do it, and we are happy to help." mr/14:09

