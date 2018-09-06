Trump to Ivanov: Prespa Agreement paves way for Macedonia’s NATO, EU membership
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10 PM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The historic Prespa Agreement resolves the long-standing name issue with Greece and paves the way for Macedonia’s membership in both NATO and the European Union, US President Donald Trump says in a note of congratulations to his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov on the country’s Independence Day – 8 September.
‘On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Macedonia on the occasion of your Independence Day on September 8. Macedonia has much to be proud of this year. The historic Prespa Agreement resolves the long-standing name issue with Greece and paves the way for Macedonia’s membership in both NATO and the European Union. The Agreement and Macedonia’s membership in NATO will bolster security, stability, and prosperity throughout the entire region. The United States stands ready to support Macedonia, especially with respect to upcoming discussions on your membership in NATO. I wish the people of Macedonia my very best on this special day,’ reads the note, published Thursday by the US Embassy in Skopje. lk/16:09
