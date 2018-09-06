2. Donor Conference of National Committee for Countering Violent Extremism,Terrorism

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s National Committee for Countering Violent Extremism and Countering Terrorism (NCCVECT) organized Thursday a second donor conference, which brought together representatives of embassies, international organization in Macedonia, as well as of domestic NGOs.

The conference concluded that such gatherings should be organized more frequently for better coordination of projects related to combating violence extremism and terrorism, the government said in a press release.

Borce Petrovski, the National Coordinator for Combating Violent Extremism, extended gratitude to the international partners, local NGO’s for their contribution to identifying the NCCVECT activities against violent extremism and terrorism.

‘The conference’s aim is to coordinate the activities of the international partners and domestic civic organization in favor of identifying the priorities for more efficient cooperation, better results and long-term effects of everything we do to prevent violent extremism and terrorism,’ Petrovski said. lk/19:11

