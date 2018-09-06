US grants $23 million to Macedonia for development projects

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) – The US grants $23 million to Macedonia for a development projects. The grant agreement was signed by the Macedonian Ministry of Finance and the United States Agency for International Development - USAID.

The signing ceremony was attended by USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Gretchen Birkle, US Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Bailey and USAID/Macedonia Country Representative David Atteberry, the Ministry of finance said late Thursday in a press release.

The agreement is strengthening the cooperation with the US, which has been supporting Macedonia’s progress, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said at the signing ceremony.

‘The agreement is rather important, as the funds are intended for advancing the development of Macedonia’s private sector, civic sector, strengthening the rule of law in the country and the cohesion of the society,’ Tevdovski said.

Birkle voiced believe such initiatives would help Macedonia to accelerate its path to self-sustainability and ultimate accession to NATO and the European Union.

Since 1993 USAID has invested $ 640 million in programs that created new jobs, supported free and fair elections, improved inter-ethnic relations and contributed to the inclusion of marginalized and vulnerable groups in the society. lk/21:08

