Kurz: Macedonia at a historic crossroad, support for referendum
- Friday, September 07, 2018 8:52 AM
Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is at a historic crossroad on the EU path. In light of the September 30 referendum, the name solution has our full support. That is why I am coming to Macedonia to meet Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other officials, said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in a video message posted on Facebook and Twitter ahead of Friday's visit to Skopje.
Chancellor Kurz is set to hold a joint press conference with PM Zaev after their meeting.
Kurz's arrives to Macedonia after yesterday's visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to visit Skopje on Saturday-Independence Day. ik/08:51
