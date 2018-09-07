Evergreens, electronic music for Independence Day celebrations

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - An open-air party in the Government's yard will celebrate Independence Day-September 8 on Saturday.

The observance will begin at 18:00h with the concert of youth band '5+' and followed by DJ Ognen Uzunovski-Ogi.

Tamara and Tijana, accompanied by the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform the best Macedonian evergreens.

Afterwards, the Macedonian Phiharmonic and maestro Dzijan Emin will present project "Originator" of electronic music producer Juan Atkins.

DJ Feki Faris will close the evening.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is also scheduled to address the event. ik/09:53

