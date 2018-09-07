Kotzias: Prespa agreement to be ratified in Greek parliament by this government

Athens, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - This government will bring the Prespa agreement into the parliament and MPs will ratify it by an absolute majority, says Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with radio Real FM, Kotzias says he is aware of the stance of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks and its leader Panos Kammenos, but this will not be an obstacle for the deal's ratification.

"I know what the coalition partner is saying, but the government decisions are passed by majority. I say once again, the Greek government will bring the agreement into the Parliament and MPs will pass it by an absolute majority," says Kotzias.

He urged opposition New Democracy not to leave the session session after the agreement reaches the parliament, but stay and give their MPs an opportunity to vote as they wish.

Regarding the scheduled protests in Thessaloniki against the Prespa agreement, FM Kotzias says citizens have this democratic right but within the constitutional and legal framework.

"First of all, being a person who has protested on different issues since the age of 15, I would be the last one to challenge the right to protest. Secondly, there are far-right forces who want to turn protests into something else. And thirdly, church and quasi-church circles also meddle in these events. However, the second and third truths do not take away the democratic right for everyone to express their opinions, differences and even concerns, within the constitution and in a legal way, regarding an issue," explains Kotzias. ik/10:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.