Kurz: Vote 'for' agreement and 'for' Macedonia's European perspective

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Settlement of the name issue is a big chance for the dynamics of Macedonia and the entire region. I welcome the compromise and urge citizens to take part at the coming referendum, vote 'for' the agreement and 'for' Macedonia's European perspective, said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a joint press conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday.

"This is an individual decision and it is not up to me to decide for someone else, but as Macedonia's friend and an active EU member we believe it would be very positive if there is a large turnout and a positive outcome of the referendum," said Chancellor Kurz, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency.

According to him, Austria is Macedonia's friend and wants to build a common future with it.

"The European Union will not be complete without Macedonia and countries of the region," added Kurz.

Asked about his message to opposition VMRO-DPMNE, the Chancellor said it is the same as the one extended to the citizens - it is important for Macedonia and Balkan countries to have a European perspective and use it, which includes the name issue settlement.

PM Zaev said Kurz's visit is a strong message and incentive for Macedonia in light of the referendum, at which citizens would cast their vote approving the agreement with Greece that serves as a guarantee for Macedonia's place in the EU.

Regarding the possibility of the agreement not being passed in Greece, Zaev said he expects both countries to finish their part of the job, including its ratification in the Greek parliament.

"This is good for Macedonia, Greece, the region and the EU," underlined PM Zaev. ik/10:59

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.