Xhaferi: Campaign to be transparent and direct

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - MPs are launching the campaign for the September 30 referendum. The final session prior to the referendum will take place today and activities are expected to begin on Monday, says Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

"The coordination body, in the capacity of authorized campaign carriers, will administer the campaign in a transparent and direct way, without discrimination, prejudice and respecting the will of every citizen. Our objective is to inform citizens about the big picture, the benefits of our NATO and EU membership, which does not only involve protected borders, common foreign policy and open roads, but more foreign investments, jobs, larger market, more opportunities for education and progress of young generations, but also comprehensive rule of law, reforms in the judiciary and all walks of life," Speaker Xhaferi told a press briefing on Friday.

We are aware, he said, that a large majority of citizens know the benefits from the membership in these organizations, but also that there are people who do not support the country's accession.

Xhaferi urged all campaign participants to behave properly so that citizens take the right decision on September 30.

Seventy-one MPs from all political parties, except VMRO-DPMNE, will take part in the Parliament campaign. VMRO-DPMNE has informed Xhaferi they would not participate and asked that the funds are reallocated for other purposes.

He explained that the Parliament will buy slots in some of the 65 media outlets that have submitted price lists to the State Election Commission.

MPs can choose to promote their views in their election districts, as can other Government officials and political parties, but through self-financing. ik/13:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.