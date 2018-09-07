Mickoski: Referendum question confusing for citizens

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - The agreement with Greece is unacceptable for VMRO-DMPNE because it puts the country in an unfavorable position. The authorities use the referendum question to create confusion among citizens, party leader Hristijan Mickoski told Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Skopje on Friday.

Mickoski said the entire negotiating process regarding the name agreement was non-transparent and the opposition was not consulted, whereas the agreement does not reflect the state and national interests of Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The opposition party believes that the authorities use the ambiguous referendum question to create confusion among citizens, towards covering the true content of the real decision - the agreement with Greece.

Mickoski noted that EU and NATO membership is a strategic national interest and voiced readiness for further cooperation with the Austrian People's Party within the European People's Party, reads the press release. ik/14:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.