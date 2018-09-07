МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, September 07, 2018, 

Ahmeti-Kurz: Support to Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Friday, September 07, 2018  2:46 PM

Ahmeti-Kurz: Support to Macedonia

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - DUI leader Ali Ahmeti met Friday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia.

Ahmeti and Kurz discussed the challenges before Macedonia and the region, with the Chancellor highlighting Austria's support to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration and the need for reforms, DUI said in a press release.

Ahmeti said Kurz has returned to Skopje to give his support to Macedonia's EU and NATO accession and "to walk together the final steps towards this goal".

He added that DUI would continue to work on the agreement's implementation and further reforms in the society, reads the press release. ik/14:45

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
9/7/2018 2:21:33 PM Mickoski: Referendum question confusing for citizens
9/7/2018 11:01:55 AM Kurz: Vote 'for' agreement and 'for' Macedonia's European perspective
7/6/2018 1:14:15 PM DUI leader Ahmeti meets Swiss Ambassador Tejada
2/20/2018 4:44:20 PM DUI leader Ahmeti meets Dutch ambassador Plomp
2/1/2018 7:07:54 PM UN name mediator Nimetz meets DUI leader Ahmeti

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top