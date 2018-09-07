Ahmeti-Kurz: Support to Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration
- Friday, September 07, 2018 2:46 PM
Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - DUI leader Ali Ahmeti met Friday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia.
Ahmeti and Kurz discussed the challenges before Macedonia and the region, with the Chancellor highlighting Austria's support to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration and the need for reforms, DUI said in a press release.
Ahmeti said Kurz has returned to Skopje to give his support to Macedonia's EU and NATO accession and "to walk together the final steps towards this goal".
He added that DUI would continue to work on the agreement's implementation and further reforms in the society, reads the press release. ik/14:45
