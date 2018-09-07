Latvian FM Rinkevics hopes for Macedonia to be a new NATO, EU member
- Friday, September 07, 2018 3:29 PM
Athens, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed hope Friday that the implementation of Prespa Agreement would be crowned with Macedonia’s accession to NATO and the European Union, MIA reports from Athens.
‘We hope that the process would be wrapped up with the accession of North Macedonia to NATO and the European Union,’ Rinkevics told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Athens. lk/15:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:55 PM | Election campaign kicks off in Bosnia
The election campaign for the 2018 general elections in Bosnia officially kicked off on Friday, and ...
- 7:39 PM | FM Le Drian: France supports Western Balkan’s European perspective
France supports the European perspective of Western Balkan countries, which should join the European...
- 6:10 PM | Speaker Xhaferi meets Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France
Macedonian’s Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held talks Friday with Olivier Cadic, Senator of Frenc...
- 5:57 PM | Faces of War exhibit opens at Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts
We choose to live in peace and look forward to a secure future as a member of NATO and the EU, which...
- 5:44 PM | Skopje City Hospital gets new traumatology/orthopedics ward
The new state-of-art traumatology & orthopedics ward within Skopje City General Hospital 8th Septemb...