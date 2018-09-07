Latvian FM Rinkevics hopes for Macedonia to be a new NATO, EU member

Athens, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed hope Friday that the implementation of Prespa Agreement would be crowned with Macedonia’s accession to NATO and the European Union, MIA reports from Athens.

‘We hope that the process would be wrapped up with the accession of North Macedonia to NATO and the European Union,’ Rinkevics told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Athens. lk/15:23

