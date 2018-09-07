Parliament elects Zoran Angelovski for Director of new Operational Technical Agency

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian lawmakers elected Friday Zoran Angelovski for a director of the new Operational Technical Agency (OTA), which will serve as a mediator in surveillance activities between telecom operators and users.

Few months ago, the Parliament adopted laws on the Operational-Technical Agency (OTA) and the surveillance of communications, as part of necessary reforms noted in the Reinhard Priebe's recommendations. lk/15:55

