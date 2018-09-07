МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, September 07, 2018, 

Parliament elects Zoran Angelovski for Director of new Operational Technical Agency

Friday, September 07, 2018  3:59 PM

Parliament elects Zoran Angelovski for Director of new Operational Technical Agency

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian lawmakers elected Friday Zoran Angelovski for a director of the new Operational Technical Agency (OTA), which will serve as a mediator in surveillance activities between telecom operators and users.

Few months ago, the Parliament adopted laws on the Operational-Technical Agency (OTA) and the surveillance of communications, as part of necessary reforms noted in the Reinhard Priebe's recommendations. lk/15:55

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top