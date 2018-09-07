МИА Лого
Faces of War exhibit opens at Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts

Friday, September 07, 2018  5:57 PM

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – We choose to live in peace and look forward to a secure future as a member of NATO and the EU, which was formed after WWII to secure lasting peace, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at the opening of the Faces of War: Macedonia and Macedonians in the Great War (1914-1918) exhibit at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

"The Great War," PM Zaev said, "resulted in many casualties and suffering, but also in many lessons learned. One of them is that we must never forget any part of our history, no matter how painful and tragic. We won't give up any of it, and we'll make sure it never happens again."

Faces of War: Macedonia and Macedonians in the Great War (1914-1918) includes almost 500 documents, such as photos, military orders, reports, programs, speeches, and soldiers' letters. The exhibition was curated by Jasmina Damjanovska.

State Archive of Macedonia director Kiril Petrov said the exhibition was held to pay tribute to the common man in the Great War.

"We are reviving the memory of the Great War," Petrov said, "as seen through the eyes of men, mostly soldiers, but also through the eyes of women who stepped in as heads of their families."

The exhibition was organized by the State Archive of Macedonia under the auspices of PM Zaev. mr/17:57

