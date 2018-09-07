Skopje City Hospital gets new traumatology/orthopedics ward

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – The new state-of-art traumatology & orthopedics ward within Skopje City General Hospital 8th September meets the standards of the best medical centers across Europe, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at the department’s opening ceremony.

Zaev said he was pleased as the ward was being set into work ahead of the most significant date of Macedonia’s history – the country’s Independence Day – 8 September. He also extended congratulations to the City Hospital on its ninth anniversary.

‘We shall work together on tailoring policies for advancing the health care system for which Macedonia has been enjoying annual EU support of EUR 90 million. The financial support will increase substantially when Macedonia will join EU,’ Zaev said.

Health Minister Venko Filipce and City Hospital Director Hristijan Kostov also delivered speeches at the ceremony. lk/17:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.