МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, September 07, 2018, 

Speaker Xhaferi meets Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France

Friday, September 07, 2018  6:10 PM

Speaker Xhaferi meets Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian’s Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held talks Friday with Olivier Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France.

A large group of French MPs consider that Macedonia, entire Balkan region, should become part of the European family as soon as possible, Cadic told Xhaferi.

Living in Britain for over 22 years, I am aware of the significance of a referendum on the future of one country and I am certain that citizens of Macedonia will opt for the country’s prosperity, EU and NATO membership, Cadic said.

Xhaferi and Cadic also voiced satisfaction with the Macedonian-French relations,

Self-made man in the software and publishing industries, Olivier Cadic is a French businessman who chose to emigrate to Great Britain.

Today Cadic also had a meeting with Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani. lk/18:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top