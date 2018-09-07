Speaker Xhaferi meets Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France
- Friday, September 07, 2018 6:10 PM
Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian’s Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held talks Friday with Olivier Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France.
A large group of French MPs consider that Macedonia, entire Balkan region, should become part of the European family as soon as possible, Cadic told Xhaferi.
Living in Britain for over 22 years, I am aware of the significance of a referendum on the future of one country and I am certain that citizens of Macedonia will opt for the country’s prosperity, EU and NATO membership, Cadic said.
Xhaferi and Cadic also voiced satisfaction with the Macedonian-French relations,
Self-made man in the software and publishing industries, Olivier Cadic is a French businessman who chose to emigrate to Great Britain.
Today Cadic also had a meeting with Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani. lk/18:09
