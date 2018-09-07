FM Le Drian: France supports Western Balkan’s European perspective

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – France supports the European perspective of Western Balkan countries, which should join the European Union once they meet the membership standards, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says.

His stance on Western Balkan countries, including Macedonia, was conveyed by French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll, France’s Embassy in Skopje said Friday in a press release.

‘At the same time the EU should transform, improve its functioning before being able to embrace new members. The conclusions of the European Council, adopted on 26 June 2018, refer to these matters. Without a decision in this stage on opening the EU accession talks with Macedonia and Albania, the conclusions validate the efforts these countries have made in the last few months to reapproaching the Union. Although not part of EU accession criteria, the name agreement between Macedonia and Greece is a significant event for the region’s progress,’ Le Drian says.

He also notifies that the name agreement justifies NATO invitation Macedonia to commence the accession talks with the Alliance.

On the launch of EU accession negotiations, Le Drian once again cities the European Council’s conclusions, which inter alia foresee for the state of affairs in Macedonia and Albania to be reviewed once again in June 2019 to check if the two countries show progress in overall reforms, including the fight against corruption and improving of the judicial systems. Those steps will be assessed in a future European Commission report.

In the meantime it is very important to establish practical cooperation between the EU and the Balkan countries in favor of further strengthening of the region within Europe, the French FM says.

France has made substantial contribution to the priority agenda, adopted at the Sofia Summit on 17 April 2018, which defines various spheres of cooperation, including the rule of law, connectivity, opportunities for youth, Le Drian says. lk/19:38

