Albania's Meta: Successful referendum will offer new perspective to Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic bid

Tirana, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Albanian President Ilir Meta wished for the 30 September referendum in Macedonia to be successful, and extended congratulations on the country’s Independence Day – 8 September.

‘I wish a new perspective for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and better future for all of its citizens to open on October 1,’ Meta said Friday in Tirana at a meeting with Macedonian Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi.

He also commended Macedonia’s overall progress, especially in settling issues that require ‘courage and firm political determination’, MIA correspondent reports from Tirana.

Expressing satisfaction with the excellent relations between the two countries, Meta welcomed the Macedonian Parliament’s endorsement of the law on languages, which reaffirms the country’s commitment to full implementation of the Ohrid Framework Agreement. lk/20:34

