Speaker Xhaferi: Macedonia’s strategic goals-EU, NATO membership-set in Parliament 27 years ago

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s strategic goals – the EU and NATO membership -were set 27 years ago exactly in this Parliament, Speaker Talat Xhaferi said late Friday in his address on the country’s Independence Day – 8 September.

In the course of the 27 years of independence a lot has been done and today Macedonia is a state of equal citizens, one that respects the individual and collective human rights, he said.

The country, he said, is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-confessional and as such serves as a positive example for the region and beyond.

‘So, I am certain that in spite of the serious challenges we dealt with over the years, today the country is rather close to turning its strategic goals – the EU and NATO full-fledged membership – into reality,’ Xhaferi said.

Signing of the friendship agreement with Bulgaria and name deal with Greece has opened Macedonia’s door to NATO membership and the launch of EU accession negotiations, he said.

Xhaferi pointed out that the upcoming referendum offered an opportunity for each and every citizens of Macedonia to decide on own and the future of the next generations.

I am certain, Xhaferi said, that citizens will come out en masse on 30 September and that ‘our vote will ensure stable present and much better future in the family of European nations.’ lk/21:05

