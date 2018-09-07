PM Zaev meets Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France

Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Friday with Olivier Cadic, Senator of French people living outside of France, the government said in a press release.

Cadic voiced support for Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union and NATO, saying that the upcoming referendum is a great step forward to that effect.

Zaev on his part reiterated his belief that the referendum would be successful, as vast majority of citizens are in favor of Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership.

He extended gratitude for France’s regular support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and strengthening of democracy.

‘The support of our international friends is a great impetus for us to move forward and become part of the alliances of the democratic world,’ Zaev said.

French Ambassador to Macedonia Christian Thimonier commended the country’s success to settle the bilateral issues with its neighbors in the interest of the stability and prosperity of the entire region. lk/21:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.