US State Secretary Pomepo congratulates Macedonia on its 27 independence anniversary

- Friday, September 07, 2018 10:52 PM
Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended congratulations Friday to the people of Macedonia on the country's Independence Day - 8 September.
'On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend our best regards to the people of Macedonia on the 27th anniversary of your independence on September 8th.
We congratulate you on the historic Prespa Agreement, which once implemented, will lead to greater security and prosperity for the people of Macedonia and the whole region. Your commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, government accountability, and anti-corruption efforts is commendable. The United States strongly supports Macedonia as it moves forward to take its place in the Euro-Atlantic family.
We wish you the best as you celebrate this special day and look forward to a future of deepening friendship and partnership,' Pompeo says in his note of congratulations. lk/22:50
