Serwer: Upcoming referendum vital for Macedonia

Washington, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – The upcoming referendum on Macedonia’s accession to EU, NATO by accepting the name deal with Greece is vital for the country’s future, says Professor Daniel at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

A successful referendum opens the door for Macedonia’s swift accession to NATO and start of EU accession negotiations with the European Union, Serwer tells MIA.

‘This is the best, unique opportunity Macedonia has had since its independence. The Prespa Agreement is a good solution for Macedonia,’ Serwer says. lk/11:37

