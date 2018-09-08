26th Risto Siskov Chamber Theater Festival opens in Strumica

Strumica, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - Les Misérables, a play directed by Macedonian director Martin Kocovski and based on the novel by Victor Hugo, will be performed at the opening night of the 26th Risto Siskov Chamber Theater Festival in Strumica.

50 actors from Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia, as part of the cast of some 10 plays, will vie for the top prize of best acting performance.

The festival traditionally opens on Independence Day (Sept. 8) and closes on Wednesday.

The five-day event also features an off-programme that includes book promotions and a meet-and-greet with poets from Macedonia and Bulgaria.

The eight edition of chamber drama NETA (New European Theater Action) will also take place.

The festival is financed by the Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Strumica. ba/12:30

