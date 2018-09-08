President Ivanov sends Independence Day greetings

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – President Gjorge Ivanov sent a note of congratulations Saturday to the citizens of Macedonia on the country's Independence Day.

‘On 8 September 1991 the people of Macedonia exercised their right of self-determination and secession from the then common state. A vast majority of the citizens of Macedonia voiced their opinion and voted for the Republic of Macedonia to become a sovereign, independent state under own name and dignity. Thus, the people of Macedonia undertook the responsibility for the fate of their country. The Macedonian people are founders of the Republic of Macedonia, which is the guardian of the Macedonian identity,’ Ivanov says in his note.

Macedonia, he went further, can be built only on the foundations, set by the 1991 referendum, and the decisions made at the first and only referendum in the country have been ever since obligatory for everybody.

‘High international officials were not visiting our fatherland ahead of that (1991) historic referendum. It was a moment of genuine peoples’ self-reflection that resulted in unforced, authentic, pure will of the citizens of Macedonia,’ the President’s note reads. lk/12:15

