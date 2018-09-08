8 September National Awards presented at ceremony
- Saturday, September 08, 2018 1:11 PM
Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - Recipients of this year's 8 September National Award for lifetime achievement and top accomplishment in the field of sports were presented with the accolades Saturday in the Macedonian Parliament.
Taki Dzikov, who has been involved in sports for almost five decades, mostly in volleyball, was named winner of the 8 September lifetime achievement award, which is handed over for the seventh time by the Agency for Youth and Sports.
Stegan Gesovski (basketball), Sasko Arsovski (karate), Vladimir Radic (handball) and Risto Takov (wrestling) were also recognized for their achievements.
Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of all recipients, Taki Dzikov wished happy Independence Day to all citizens and noted that the country needed a new strategy to create new, quality experts that would make sports easily accessible to young generations in Macedonia. ba/13:10
