Don't stay at home on Sept. 30, you alone decide about your future, urges Merkel (video)

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - No one threatens the Macedonian citizens with isolation. They can and they should decide about the future of the country on their own. The future involves NATO membership and being part of the EU provided that the 30 September referendum is successful. However, it must be noted that there are certain preconditions that have to be met, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday after arriving in Macedonia for her first-ever visit.

"There was a dispute between your country and Greece and a solution had to be found. Thus, the name issue and the membership issue are intertwined. It is an issue that is not related to the government, but it has to do with the fact that all member states should agree to it. The people on September 30 have the chance, the same as 27 years ago, to vote whether they want to be part of the EU and NATO family, which requires at the same time to accept the agreement with Greece," Merkel told a joint news conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

She conveyed a clear political message - 'do not stay at home on September 30, on this historic day. Seize the chance and say clearly what kind of future you want to have.'

PM Zaev welcomed Merkel 'the first Chancellor of Germany who have visited Macedonia ever, which coincides with such a great day, the Independence Day.' Also, he thanked her for the open support of Germany, one of the biggest supporters of Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration, secured in its bilateral and multilateral relations.

"The support we get is huge and friendly in our efforts to build a prosperous European society. As a result, we are encouraged to make a historic step," stressed Zaev adding Macedonia still has a 'homework' to do, namely to accelerate the implementation of reforms.

Answering a journalist question, Chancellor Merkel said that today she wouldn't be meeting with President Gjorge Ivanov, but instead she would have a meeting with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski to 'convey the same messages I already conveyed to PM Zaev.' ba/13:53

