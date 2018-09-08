Don't stay at home on Sept. 30, you alone decide about your future, urges Merkel (UPD)

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - No one threatens the Macedonian citizens with isolation. They can and they should decide about the future of the country on their own. The future involves NATO membership and being part of the EU provided that the 30 September referendum is successful. However, it must be noted that there are certain preconditions that have to be met, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday after arriving in Macedonia for her first-ever visit.

"There was a dispute between your country and Greece and a solution had to be found. Thus, the name issue and the membership issue are intertwined. It is an issue that is not related to the government, but it has to do with the fact that all member states should agree to it. The people on September 30 have the chance, the same as 27 years ago, to vote whether they want to be part of the EU and NATO family, which requires at the same time to accept the agreement with Greece," Merkel told a joint news conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

She conveyed a clear political message - 'do not stay at home on September 30, on this historic day. Seize the chance and say clearly what kind of future you want to have.'

Merkel said she didn't want to interfere in the people's decision adding that from her personal experience, the referendum was 'a historic chance that doesn't come everyday.'

"On this day 27 years ago, the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia came out and voted for independence and sovereignty. I have the honor, on behalf of the government and of the citizens for the first time in the history of cordial relations between Macedonia and Germany, to welcome a German Chancellor who is visiting our country. This visit today is a reference toward the past due to our independence, but it is also a reference toward the near future, where we are being invited by the whole democratic world, and it involves membership into the EU and NATO," PM Zaev told the news conference in Skopje.

Mentioning that 2018 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the countries, he expressed satisfaction with Germany providing great support to the strategic goals of Macedonia to join the EU and NATO.

Zaev called Merkel's visit 'a strong message for us ahead of the referendum in which the citizens will choose the future.'

"This visit is yet another encouragement that the great powers back the two countries to implement the Prespa Agreement and a confirmation that it guarantees Macedonia's future and our place in the Union and in NATO," stressed Zaev.

Furthermore, Merkel said that she would convey to opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski the same message she told Zaev and that she would point out that 'important issues in a democracy require shared national responsibility.'

At the meeting, the two politicians also discussed economic cooperation.

According to Zaev, Germany is the number one trade partner of Macedonia - 47% of the overall export of goods goes to Germany. Trade exchange is estimated at over $3.6 billion. Zaev said he hoped it would exceed $4 billion this year alone.

200 German companies are partners of Macedonian companies that have created more than 20,000 jobs, PM Zaev said calling on German companies to expand their businesses here.

Calling the countries' relations 'intensive, friendly and successful', Chancellor Merkel said that close to 100,000 Macedonian nationals were residing in Germany and that German companies trusted them.

Germany will send an adviser on economic issues to coordinate the activities of the governments and the chamber of commerce.

Germany, Merkel said, launched the Berlin Process in 2014 to boost ties between the Western Balkan countries and from a European point of view, there is great interest for a stable region.

"We gave the Western Balkan countries a perspective for joining the EU, mainly because it is in our own interest. Territorial integrity is an important starting point for the region to remain as it is now," Merkel told the news conference alongside Zaev.

The German Chancellor in Skopje is scheduled to meet with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, but her agenda does not include talks with President Gjorge Ivanov. ba/15:21

