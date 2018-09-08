Macedonian companies take part in Thessaloniki International Fair

Thessaloniki, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – Several Macedonian companies are taking part in the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair – one of the largest in Greece – which runs from 8 to 16 September.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski is also in Thessaloniki, being scheduled on Saturday to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Pappas, as well as representatives of Greek and US companies, MIA Athens correspondent reports.

Zorica Apostolska, Minister in charge of foreign investments, is set to visit the fair next week.

The Thessaloniki International Fair is divided into several thematic structures. Many cultural and entertainment events conducted during the fair transform it into a great festival.

This year’s trade fair, at which the United State is the country of honor, is expected to be the biggest one for the last 20 years with the participation of 1,500 exhibitors from about 20 countries. The fair organizers also expect that the current record of over 260,000 visitors to be surpassed in the next nine days. lk/14:55

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.