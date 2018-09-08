US senator Johnson to visit Macedonia on Sunday

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) - Ron Johnson, United States Senator and chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, will pay a visit to Macedonia on Sunday, as part of his tour that also includes Greece, Serbia and Kosovo.

Johnson, who also chairs the Senate's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation. is scheduled to meet with senior officials in Skopje, Athens, Belgrade and Pristina.

Johnson is one of the signatories of the US Senate resolution on supporting the Prespa Agreement (Skopje-Athens name deal).

The resolution welcomes the agreement between Athens and Skopje to resolve the name dispute, thus opening Macedonia’s door towards the European Union and NATO membership.

It also affirms that the stability of South-East Europe is an important US national security interest.

Furthermore the resolution condemns the Russian government’s efforts to undermine the agreement, and supports the US assistance to authorities in Athens and Skopje to counter malign Russian influence.

The document urges Macedonia to continue implementing the necessary reforms on the road to NATO, EU membership, including those related to protecting freedom of expression, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

It encourages relevant US institutions to support US companies, which expressed interest to invest in South-East Europe. lk/15:57

