Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets Germany’s Merkel, says party to decide on referendum next week
- Saturday, September 08, 2018 4:24 PM
Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE will decide on its participation in the 30 September referendum next week, party leader Hristijan Mickoski told reporters on Saturday after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The meeting of the sister parties – part of the European People’s Parties - was rather friendly, Mickoski said, adding that he briefed Merkel about the current political developments in Macedonia in the light of the upcoming referendum.
“I’ve presented the VMRO-DPMNE stances, namely why the party cannot accept the content of (Skopje-Athens name) agreement,’ Mickoski said.
He however failed to convey Merkel’s statements at the meeting. lk/16:24
