VMRO-DPMNE founders urge citizens to vote ‘FOR’ Macedonia’s future in upcoming referendum

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – The founders of VMRO-DPMNE party, Ljubco Georgievski, Gojko Jakovleski, Dimitar Dimitrov, Ljube Boskovski, Goran Rafajlovski, Gulistana Markovska, Ljupco Balkovski…, called Saturday on the citizens of Macedonia to come out and vote ‘FOR’ the country’s future in the 30 September referendum.

‘The agreements with Bulgaria and Greece promote Macedonia as their equal neighbor and NATO, EU member, with the regionally, internationally recognized Macedonian identity and language. The documents stand for national, regional reconciliation, safe/open space for investments, cooperation and communications. Under these agreements Macedonia, from a subject of manipulation, turns into an advocate of European values. International experts and politicians praise the agreements as example of settling bilateral disputes,’ the party founders said in a press release.

To come out and voice own opinion on question: ‘Are you in favor of NATO and European Union membership accepting the name agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and Greece?’ in the upcoming referendum, which will be held on 30 September 2018, is a direct, natural sequence of the first 8 September 1991 plebiscite. The upcoming referendum will finally wrap up the establishment of our fatherland on the international scene, The EU, NATO membership has been Macedonia’s dream since the first moment of its independence, the press release reads. lk/17:34

