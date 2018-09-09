US Senator Johnson calls on citizens of Macedonia to exercise their voting right at upcoming referendum (video)
- Sunday, September 09, 2018 1:39 PM
Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) – Come out and exercise your voting right, let your leaders know that you support the nation and its accession to the Euro-Atlantic institutions, US Senator Ron Johnson told reporters on Sunday after his meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
We had a very good meeting with the PM, Johnson said, pointing out that he is visiting Macedonia to offer the US support of the entire process – from the name settlement to the country’s EU, NATO accession.
‘I am primarily here to offer our support and encouragement. It’s what we’ve been doing during this process. It’s extremely important for Macedonia and Greece to come to a conclusion on the naming issue. We certainly want to encourage the resolution of this problem, it’s the only way for Macedonia to join NATO,’ Johnson said.
We are here, he said, to encourage every Macedonian to come out and vote, ‘show your courageous PMs that come up with a solution to a very difficult problem, show them what you feel – just get out and vote – it’s incredibly important.’
Asked about the opposition to the (name) agreement both in Macedonia and Greece, Johnson said he arrived to Skopje from Greece and ‘there is a lot of opposition to the agreement there.’
‘This was a difficult problem. It has been pressuring for 27 years and I applaud both PMs for taking the position, having discussions, working with the US government, but in the end this is their decision. It’s really Macedonian decision, said Johnson, who is also a signatory of the US Senate resolution on supporting the Skopje-Athens name deal.
The visit of US Senator Johnson to Macedonia is part of his tour that also includes Serbia and Kosovo. lk/13:37
