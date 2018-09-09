FM Dimitrov: World supports Macedonia as it proved its commitment to progress

Kavadarci, 9 September 2018 (MIA) – The international community strongly supports Macedonia as the country has demonstrated its ability to solve problems and determination to make progress, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Sunday as he visited Kavadarci with the name referendum campaign.

‘This is the second opportunity for our generation and I don’t believe there will be a third one. Let’s wrap up what’s left when we (Macedonia) joined the UN; our statehood, NATO membership, more investments…The European Union is also very significant and we wish to be part of this family. We are Macedonians, speak Macedonian language, we are resolving a very difficult problem,’ Dimitrov said.

He once again underlined the significance of the 30 September referendum, saying that only those who would come out and vote could decide on their and the future of Macedonia.

He also notified the failure of the opposition party to voice its stance on the referendum, saying that national interests should be put above party, individual ones.

Today, Dimitrov had meetings with citizens of Kavadarci and attended a reception of the city mayor, organized in honor of the ‘Tikves Grape Picking’ event. EU Ambassador to Macedonia Samuel Zbogar and President Gjorge Ivanov were also among the reception guests. lk/14:41

