PM Zaev: GDP growth – result of Macedonia’s political stability, NATO, EU prospects

Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) – In the Q2 of 2018 Macedonia recorded a GDP growth of 3.1percent, which is a result of the country’s political stabilization, along with the MATO membership invitation and the launch of EU accession negotiations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday at a joint press conference with the government’s economic team.

In the Q1 of this year, the inflow of foreign direct investments was at EUR 372 million, namely a growth of 218% in comparison to the last three years. Upward tendencies have been also registered in the industrial production indices, tax collection, employment rate… The unemployment rate is now at 21%, the lowest in Macedonia’s history, PM Zaev said.

The government, he said, expects for the projected GDP growth of 3.2 percent to become reality by the end of 2018.

Macedonia’s accession to NATO and the implementation of sound economic policies will put the country’s economy on the fast track, which should further boost the GDP growth, the PM said. lk/15:25

