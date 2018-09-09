PM Zaev meets US Senator Johnson

Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) - Ron Johnson, United States Senator and chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, commended Sunday the courage of Macedonia and Greece to solve the long-standing dispute by signing an agreement on the name and strategic cooperation.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the US Senator conveyed his country’s support Macedonia to become the 30th NATO member. Macedonia sets a positive example of nourishing good-neighborly relations, which is a fresh impetus for strengthening the clear direction Western Balkan countries have taken, Johnson said.

Zaev and Johnson agreed that a successful referendum was vital for Macedonia’s future, urging citizens to seize the opportunity for their country to join NATO and EU, which would bring about stable future and economic prosperity to the young population, the government said in a press release.

PM Zaev said he expected for the leaders of opposition parties to embrace the invitation for participation in the referendum and national unity, and to call on the members of their parties to come out and vote for realization of the common goal – the country’s EU, NATO membership. lk/15:54

