Speaker Xhaferi meets US Senator Johnson

Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) – I’ve come to Macedonia to affirm the US support of the country for surpassing the last hurdle to its full-fledged NATO membership, Ron Johnson, United States Senator and chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, said Sunday at a meeting with Parliament Speaker Xhaferi.

The US Senator extended gratitude to Macedonia on its substantial contribution to NATO-led missions, as well as commitment to allocate two percent of the GDP for the defense sector.

Xhaferi said the visit of US Senator to Macedonia was yet another gesture of the US support. In this respect he extended gratitude to the United States for over the thirty-year assistance and support of Macedonia, the Speaker’s Office said in a press release.

He also thanked to the US Embassy in Skopje and Ambassador Jess Baily for their support over the years. lk/16:10

