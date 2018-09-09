PM Zaev: Macedonia may advance relations with Russia, but there is no alternative to its EU, NATO membership
- Sunday, September 09, 2018 5:04 PM
Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) – There is no evidence of Russia’s direct interference in Macedonia’s internal affairs. The stances of all friendly countries are well-known – they all stand for EU, but Russia’s position on NATO differs from the one of the US, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Sunday.
‘However for us the opinion of the majority of Macedonia’s citizens is important, as they see no other alternative to the country’s NATO, EU membership,’ Zaev said.
Over 80 percent of the citizens of Macedonia support the country’s accession to NATO, he added.
Macedonia, he said, may advance its relations, cooperation with Russia in numerous spheres – economy, culture, education…lk/17:03
###
