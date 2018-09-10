Parliament launches referendum campaign

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - The campaign for the September 30 referendum, at which citizens should decide whether they are in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Macedonia-Greece agreement, begins on Monday.

The Parliament is the campaign carrier and Speaker Talat Xhaferi said last week that the campaign would be transparent and direct, without discrimination, prejudice and respecting the will of every citizen.

"Our objective is to inform citizens about the big picture, the benefits of our NATO and EU membership, which does not only involve protected borders, common foreign policy and open roads, but more foreign investments, jobs, larger market, more opportunities for education and progress of young generations, but also comprehensive rule of law, reforms in the judiciary and all walks of life," Xhaferi told a press briefing on Friday.

He urged all campaign participants to behave properly so that citizens take the right decision on September 30.

Seventy-one MPs from all political parties, except VMRO-DPMNE, will take part in the Parliament campaign. VMRO-DPMNE has informed Xhaferi they would not participate and asked that the funds are reallocated for other purposes.

He explained that the Parliament will buy slots in some of the 65 media outlets that have submitted price lists to the State Election Commission.

MPs can choose to promote their views in their election districts, as can other Government officials and political parties, but through self-financing. ik/08:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.