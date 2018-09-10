Book Franz Kafka's Head released within Prague Manuscripts edition
- Monday, September 10, 2018 8:59 AM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Publishing house "Vezilka 2011" has released book "Franz Kafka's Head" by Risto Lazarov, within edition "Prague Manuscripts".
The book dedicates one part to Kafka's correspondence with Milena Jesenska, considered to be among the most beautiful love letters of the 20th century.
"The book is a short documentary on the life and work of Franz Kafka, a synonym of Prague. The life path of Kafka leads directly into the heart of the ancient capital on the eternal river, says the publisher. ik/08:58
