Book Franz Kafka's Head released within Prague Manuscripts edition

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Publishing house "Vezilka 2011" has released book "Franz Kafka's Head" by Risto Lazarov, within edition "Prague Manuscripts".

The book dedicates one part to Kafka's correspondence with Milena Jesenska, considered to be among the most beautiful love letters of the 20th century.

"The book is a short documentary on the life and work of Franz Kafka, a synonym of Prague. The life path of Kafka leads directly into the heart of the ancient capital on the eternal river, says the publisher. ik/08:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.