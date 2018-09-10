Thimonier: Independent, efficient public information service - vital for Macedonia’s European future

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - In an interview honoring MIA’s 20th anniversary, French Ambassador to Macedonia Christian Thimonier expresses satisfaction with the agency’s progress in offering objective, unbiased information.

For 20 years MIA has been making efforts to meet the professional standards as a public information service. Are you satisfied with the cooperation with MIA and its products?

The French Embassy in Skopje extends congratulations to MIA and all collaborators on the jubilee – a good occasion to hail an excellent partner and one of the reliable sources of information in the country. The Embassy in particular respects MIA’s efforts for objective, balanced information, in particular the progress MIA has been making to that effect since last year.

A professional public news service is one of the main prerequisites for Macedonia to move forward on its European path.

Do you believe that MIA's rating is improving?

MIA’s rating will go up even further due to the agency’s respects of pluralism and diversity, but also the dynamic promotion as the one during the last elections, when the agency offered media free access to more balanced, impartial information.

Your opinion about MIA’s significance, role in the country and the region?

MIA may serve as an example of a Macedonia that nourishes the pluralism in reporting, which is a sensitive subject in the region, where the freedom of press is still questionable, even jeopardized.

Your message for MIA’s 20th birthday?

Well done and thank you MIA! We wish for the agency to develop further, to closer monitor events and fully realize its public role, which is vital for true democracy. Independent, efficient public service is the key for your European future; it is a constant battle everywhere. Good luck!

Gabriela Tocko

Tr: by Liljana Kjurcievska



###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.