Two dead in Gradko-Prilep road accident

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Two people have died in a traffic accident at road section Gradsko-Prilep early on Monday.

A 37-year-old Prilep citizen lost control over his Opel Astra, hit the protective fence and slid off the road into an abyss. The driver and a 56-year-old passenger died on the spot.

A public prosecutor and the police have conducted an on-site investigation. ik/10:16

