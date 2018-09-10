Two dead in Gradko-Prilep road accident
- Monday, September 10, 2018 10:17 AM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Two people have died in a traffic accident at road section Gradsko-Prilep early on Monday.
A 37-year-old Prilep citizen lost control over his Opel Astra, hit the protective fence and slid off the road into an abyss. The driver and a 56-year-old passenger died on the spot.
A public prosecutor and the police have conducted an on-site investigation. ik/10:16
###
