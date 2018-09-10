Athens sent demarche to Washington over Mitchell statement: paper

Athens, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a demarche to the United States over the statement of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell regarding the name talks, MIA reports from Athens.

Newspaper Documento reads that Greece reacted to Michell's statement of August 21 that U.S. diplomacy played a leading role on the Balkans and the settlement of the name dispute.

"According to well-informed government sources, Mr. Mitchell apologized to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias. Athens was bothered by the statement and deemed the fact that Washington is the 'architect' of the problem's settlement as unacceptable. It is a result of the persistent efforts of the Greek diplomacy and without any pressure from the United States or other western or eastern capitals," reads the paper. ik/11:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.