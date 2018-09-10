NATO chief urges Greece, Macedonia to ratify name agreement

Athens, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged Greece and Macedonia to ratify the name deal signed by the two countries in June.

In an interview to Kathimerini, Stoltenberg said NATO cannot force any country to do something it doesn’t want, but expressed confidence that the agreement will be implemented in Greece and Macedonia.

“It is essential for the national credibility when a country signs an agreement and the other party delivers then both parts will deliver on the agreement. Anything else will seriously undermine the national credibility of any country,” he said, adding that he “strongly believes” the deal will be ratified by both countries in accordance to the timetable outlined in the deal.

“Meaning that this can happen quite early next year,” he said.

Stoltenberg expressed certainty that Skopje will not go back on its commitments after it joins the alliance. “What we have seen is that, countries have joined NATO, joined the European Union and they have respected their obligations, they have fulfilled their commitments and I m absolutely certain that this will be the case here, because its in the interest of Skopje and its in the interest of Athens but also whole of Europe that they solve this.” ik/12:32

