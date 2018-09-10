МИА Лого
Monday, September 10, 2018, 

EC: Macedonian citizens to vote at referendum without interference

Monday, September 10, 2018  1:18 PM

EC: Macedonian citizens to vote at referendum without interference

Brussels, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - European Commission Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said Monday that she expects Macedonian citizens to vote at the referendum without any interference from outside, MIA reports from Brussels.

"The EU has supported the agreement that was reached on the name issue. A number of steps are now taken in order for the agreement to become definitive.The referendum is the moment when people can exercise their democratic right, it is an important moment for them to decide on the future of their country and they should be allowed to do that with no interference," said Kocijancic.

Regarding EC's support for Macedonia in fighting fake news and interference during the referendum campaign, she said the European services share the best practices with their partners, but the organization primarily lies in the hands of Macedonia as a sovereign country. ik/13:14

