Monday, September 10, 2018, 

Government to invest EUR 70 million in local roads: minister

Monday, September 10, 2018  1:27 PM

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government will invest EUR 70 million in the construction and overhaul of local roads in municipalities lacking funds for this purpose, said Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski on Monday.

"Each municipality identifies the priority roads to be reconstructed. In line with the methodology, every municipality will have a certain amount at disposal, which can be used exclusively for overhaul of local roads," Minister Sugareski told reporters during a visit to Aracinovo municipality.

Сугарески со градоначалничка на Арачиново

Sugareski briefed Aracinovo Mayor Militie Halimi that a loan provided by the European Investment Bank in the amount of about EUR 100,000 would also be used for the construction of water supply and sewerage systems.

"Not only Aracinovo, other municipalities also have funds at disposal, which can be used if they submit projects," stressed Sugareski. ik/13:26

